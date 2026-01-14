Oswego girls fend off Plainfield East comeback attempt to snap losing skid

Oswego’s Kendall Grant looks to take a shot under the basket against Plainfield East on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Oswego girls basketball team.

Two losses followed by two wins, rinse and repeat.

Entering Tuesday night, Oswego was on another two-game losing skid, which was preceded by a two-game win streak.

Tuesday night’s contest at Plainfield East was an up-and -down contest in itself, but one the Panthers ultimately came out on top of with much more up than down.

Oswego led Plainfield East by 12 points at halftime before the Bengals clawed their way back to within three in the third. The Panthers got right back on top with a dominant fourth quarter before finishing up with a 56-41 victory to get back in the win column.

Oswego (9-11) was in control much of the evening, but saw the Bengals battle back in the penultimate quarter. The Panthers built some distance back in the third and used a 6-0 run to start the fourth to get back in control and ultimately get the win.

“For us, tonight was just about being patient and playing our game,” coach Venita Parsons said. “I played a lot of girls today. We just have to be ready when our number is called. We have to know our plays and what we’re trying to execute.

“I told my girls in the fourth quarter just to go out there and take care of business. Play our game and not the Bengals game. Come out in the fourth quarter and play Panther ball.”

The effort was led by Kendall Grant, who scored 19 points, while Peyton Johnson put up 13. Eight players scored for Oswego, however, with several getting their first baskets in the fourth quarter during a critical stretch.

“Kyla Baier is really a force for us on defense,” Parsons said. “I just love when she’s actually attacking the basket. She got a quick two in there when we needed to get over the hump when (Plainfield East) got close again. Having her out there to take shots when I needed her to take shots were really big for us.

“Kendall Grant dominating inside and doing what she does best was great. We had some really great assists today, too. I think we had 19 as a team. Finishing in the fourth made a huge difference.”

Plainfield East was led by Gianna Thompson with 23 points while DiMora Shelton chipped in 10.

“Discipline wise there are some things we need to continue to improve on,” coach Tony Waznonis said. “We shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers that led to easy points for them. Credit to Oswego for running well and making those easy buckets when we gave the ball up.”

It was a slow start for both teams with Oswego leading just 5-0 midway through the opening period. A 3 by Thompson with two minutes left brought Plainfield East within 8-7, but the Panthers closed the period on a 6-0 run to lead 14-7 entering the second.

The Bengals didn’t score again until 5:15 remained in the opening half when Thompson made a layup. Free throws brought the Bengals within 16-10 but Oswego went on a 10-0 run to take a decisive lead from there. The Bengals pulled within 27-15 at halftime.

Plainfield East (6-13) refused to quit. A 3 by Thompson and a deep field goal by Khloe Oglesby midway through the third brought the Bengals within four, and free throws by Shelton got them as close as 32-30.

Grant made a layup with two minutes left in the third to spring six consecutive points for the Panthers. They led 38-33 entering the fourth and began the final period with a 6-0 run. Plainfield East never got back within 10.

“I think we moved the ball quickly and got transition points which was key,” Grant said. “We were playing down on defense at one point in the third. Once we realized that was hurting us, we picked it up and got our communication going.”