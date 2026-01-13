Shaw Local

Closure of Bolingbrook warehouse to affect nearly 200 workers

A warehouse for S&S Activewear, located at 760 W. Crossroads Pkwy in Bolingbrook, will permanently lay off its 195 employees by the end of 2026 due to the warehouse closing. (Shaw Media)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Nearly 200 employees will lose their jobs in 2026 with the closure of a Bolingbrook warehouse.

S&S Activewear, a national wholesale company, was founded in 1988 and its headquarters are in Bolingbrook. on Remington Boulevard.

“S&S Activewear is a leading, technology-enabled apparel and accessory distributor in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 100 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles,” the company states on its website.

S&S Activewear has a warehouse located at 760 W. Crossroads Pkwy. in Bolingbrook and will permanently lay off its 195 employees due to the warehouse closing.

According to Illinois WARN’s December report, 48 employees were laid off Dec. 28 and more will be laid off in February and in November.

