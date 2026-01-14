Emergency medical technician from Joliet accused of assault, causing ambulance delay

An emergency medical technician from Joliet was arrested after she was accused of aggressive behavior and causing a delay for an ambulance transporting a patient, police said.

On Jan. 9, officers responded to a medical facility on Springfield Avenue in Joliet in response to a request from a Joliet Fire Department ambulance, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Tizoc Landeros.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that [Kayla Young, 24, of Joliet] who was working as an EMT with Elite Ambulance, had parked her vehicle in a clearly marked fire and emergency lane, blocking the ambulance from leaving the facility with a patient onboard,” Landeros said.

Despite multiple requests from staff, a 43-year-old registered nurse and fire personnel, Young “refused to move her vehicle,” Landeros said.

A registered nurse reported Young allegedly “became aggressive, pressing her chest against the nurse and getting into her face,” Landeros said.

Young’s actions caused the nurse to fear an imminent battery, he said.

“As a result, the ambulance was delayed for over an hour while attempting to transport the patient,” Landeros said.

Young was “belligerent and noncompliant with officers, refused to provide identifying information and disobeyed lawful orders,” Landeros said.

Young resisted officers’ attempts to place her under arrest but was ultimately taken into custody without further incident, Landeros said.

Young was arrested on probable cause of aggravated assault, obstructing and resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. She was released from police custody and given a notice to appear in court.