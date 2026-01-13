Convicted felon from Plainfield charged with possessing loaded gun, denied pre-trial release

A Plainfield man who is a convicted felon will not be granted pre-trial release after being charged by Naperville police with possessing a loaded gun.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden has granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release for Deion Kidd, 30, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney Office.

Kidd is charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon along with several misdemeanor and petty offenses, including resisting a police officer and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. Jan. 10, Naperville police officers on patrol observed a vehicle in front of them make a right hand turn onto Illinois Route 59 and cross over to the far left through lane on Route 59, the release said.

As the officers pulled next to the vehicle at a stop, they could not see a silhouette of the driver, causing the officers to believe that the window tints were below the legal minimum, according to the news release.

It is alleged that while waiting to turn eastbound on Diehl Road, Kidd made sudden movements to the glove box, then back to the rear passenger floorboard. Once the vehicle turned on to Diehl Road, officers activated their emergency lights, the release said.

After coming to a stop, officers approached the vehicle and spoke with Kidd. While speaking to him. officers observed a clear cup on the floorboard that contained a clear liquid, according to the release, Officers asked Kidd to exit the vehicle, which he did, the release said.

When searching the vehicle, officers noted that the cup on the floorboard smelled of alcohol, the release said. It is alleged that when officers attempted to open the glove box, Kidd attempted to pull his arm away and resisted the officer.

After placing Kidd in handcuffs, officers opened the glovebox where they found a loaded Glock 46, according to the release. Officers also found a bottle of tequila in the trunk, the release said.

Kidd’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 2 in front of DuPage County Judge Mia McPherson.