Brown’s Chicken returns to Joliet

The newly opened Brown's Chicken at 410 S. Chicago St. in Joliet, is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.

The newly opened Brown's Chicken at 410 S. Chicago St. in Joliet, is seen on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (Photo by Denise Baran-Unland)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Brown’s Chicken recently opened a location in Joliet at 410 S. Chicago St.

In the past, Brown’s Chicken had Joliet locations on Jefferson Street and South Larkin Avenue.

Brown’s Chicken began in 1949 when John and Belva Brown opened their first location in a trailer at 80th and Harlem in Bridgeview, using their signature buttermilk batter, according to the Brown’s chicken website.

More than 21 stories are in the Chicago area market. Locally, this includes locations at 595 N. Pinecrest Road in Bolingbrook, 16111 Weber Road in Crest Hill, and 1055 E. 9th St.in Lockport

For more information, visit brownschicken.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

