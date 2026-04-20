Sycamore could get a new dump truck

Deputy Sycamore Police Chief Joseph Meeks smiles before a Sycamore City Council meeting on April 6, 2026, while Assistant Public Works Director Jake Keck talks with interim Sycamore Fire Chief Mike Thomas, City Engineer Mark Bushnell talks with 1st Ward Alderman Alan Bauer, and Sycamore Chief of Police Erik Mahan prepares his meeting materials. (Camden Lazenby)

The city of Sycamore could decide to purchase a new dump truck on Monday, according to an agenda for the next Sycamore City Council meeting.

Documents released by the city on Thursday show that the workers in the Public Works Department are asking elected officials to consider purchasing a replacement for a 1998 dump truck.

In an April 8 email to City Manager Michael Hall, Assistant Director of Public Works Jake Keck wrote that the city’s fiscal 2026 capital budget allocated $250,000 for the dump truck replacement.

“This essential vehicle supports utility repairs, snow removal, and other infrastructure projects, improving operational efficiency and public safety,” Keck wrote.

The truck Keck hopes the city purchases, a Freightliner single-axle dump truck chassis from TransChicago Truck Group, with build-out equipment from Bonnell Industries Inc, is currently quoted at $235,044, records show.

If the purchase is authorized, the truck would be fitted with snow-removal equipment, including a stainless-steel box, pre-wetting tanks, controls, and more, records show. A snowplow will have to be acquired separately at a later date, however.

The truck’s chassis and associated equipment could each cost more than $100,000 but Keck said those wouldn’t be included in the fiscal 2026 budget.

“The chassis is expected to be delivered in 200–250 days, with equipment build-out requiring an additional 200–250 days,“ Keck wrote. ”Ordering promptly will reserve the City’s place in the production queue. While approval is being requested in FY26, payment and delivery are anticipated in FY27."

Also on Monday’s agenda, the city is expected to issue two proclamations: One for Arbor Day and one celebrating Disability Book Week.