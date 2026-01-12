Will County Pets of the Week: Jan. 12, 2026

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Merida is a sweet and friendly 2-year-old, 40-pound terrier mix who came to NAWS from a rescue in Texas. She’s become a favorite of staff and volunteers due to her loving personality and happy spirit. Merida plays well with doggy companions and would love a canine sibling. She also does well with children, making her a wonderful family dog. A home without cats is best. To meet Merida, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Lettuce is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair male who was found as a friendly stray and brought indoors before the weather turned cold. Lettuce is a bit reserved in his new surroundings at NAWS, but he is interested in love and attention. When people move slowly with Lettuce and cultivate his trust, Lettuce leans in for pets and affection. In a home, with time to adjust and build confidence, Lettuce will thrive and become a loving kitty companion. To meet Lettuce, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Ted is a 4-year-old, 20-pound beagle who came to the humane society from a hoarding situation. He is timid, nervous, and needs extra time to adjust in new surroundings – but he is starting to come out of his shell. Ted also needs extra help with potty training. He is dog-friendly. To meet Ted, email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Envy, a cute and quirky 18-month-old cat, year old came to the humane society from local animal control with her three kittens. This feline family spent some time in a wonderful foster home while they grew healthy and the kittens started to wean. Envy is incredibly affectionate and loves attention. To meet Envy, mail the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Bella is a sweet, laid-back kitty that loves snuggles and window-watching. She may need a little time to adjust, but once she does, she’s full of love. Bella needs to be the only pet in the home. To meet Bella, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Persephone is sweet, social and loving. She lives for tummy scratches and is a loyal little shadow who follows people from room to room to be near them. She adores snuggle sessions. Persephone also does well with other cats and would do best in a home with another friendly kitty companion. To meet Persephone, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.