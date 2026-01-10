Trail clubs, and programs on ducks and owls featured this week at Will County forest preserves

Sign up for an Owl Pellet Oddities class on Jan. 18, 2026, at Hidden Oaks Nature Preserve in Bolingbrook to learn about owl adaptations and to dissect an owl pellet. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its schedule of programs for the week of Jan. 12. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Trail Club: January at Whalon Lake - 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27, at Whalon Lake in Naperville: Beat the winter blues with a brisk group walk around the 1.6-mile loop at Whalon Lake. The Trail Club meets monthly at different preserves from January through March, encouraging fitness and community during the winter months. This free event is intended for all ages.

‘I Am Not a Costume!’ Story Exhibit - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday from Jan. 14-April 12 at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville: Explore a story exhibit based on the book “I Am Not a Costume”, which follows a young girl navigating cultural identity and respect at a school costume party. This free event is sponsored by the Nature Foundation of Will County and is intended for all ages.

Moss and Lichen: Hide and Seek - 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, at Four Rivers Environmental Center in Channahon: Discover hardy winter mosses and lichens during an outdoor hike, then warm up indoors with hot beverages and a close look at specimens under scopes. This event is intended for ages 10 and older. Register by Jan. 16.

Duck Discovery Day - 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 at Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet, Monee Reservoir in Monee and Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: Explore winter waterfowl during a half-day duck identification adventure at three locations. Participants must provide their own transportation between sites. This free event is intended for ages 18 and older. Register by Jan. 15.

Owl Pellet Oddities - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18, at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook: Learn about owl adaptations and nocturnal hunting before dissecting an owl pellet and turning your findings into a creative keepsake. BYOB beer or wine permitted; light snacks provided. This event is $5 per person and intended for ages 21 and older. Register by Jan. 15.