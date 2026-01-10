Give back to nature at a Will County forest preserve volunteer morning

The Forest Preserve District of Will County invites residents interested in giving back to nature to join one or more of its Volunteer Morning programs. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County invites those interested in giving back to nature to join one or more of its volunteer morning programs.

The schedule for the first quarter of 2026 has been announced, and volunteers are being sought.

Space is limited, and registration is required. To get started, complete a waiver on the “Volunteer Morning” Event Calendar listings at reconnectwithnature.org. For more information, contact Emily Kenny at 815-722-7364 or volunteerservices@fpdwc.org.

Volunteer morning programs are held from 9 a.m. to noon and are for ages 10 and older. At this time of year, the main activity is brush control.

Here are the dates and locations:

January

Tuesday, Jan. 13: Old Plank Road Trail – Wolf Road access, Mokena

Monday, Jan. 19: Rock Run Preserve – Black Road access, Joliet

Thursday, Jan. 22: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek junction, Frankfort

February

Tuesday, Feb. 3: Evans-Judge Preserve, Custer

Saturday, Feb. 7: Sugar Creek Preserve, Joliet

Thursday, Feb. 12: Rock Run Preserve – Paul V. Nichols access, Joliet

Sunday, Feb. 22: Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte access, Mokena

March

Sunday, March 1: Monee Reservoir, Monee

Thursday, March 5: Riverview Farmstead Preserve, Naperville

Saturday, March 14: Hickory Creek Preserve – Hickory Creek junction, Frankfort

Sunday, March 22: Kankakee Sands Preserve, Custer

Participants should wear clothes appropriate for the weather, getting dirty and being near a fire.

The ground will be uneven and covered with vegetation. Long pants, sturdy shoes and socks covering the ankles are recommended. Volunteers also should bring water and snacks.