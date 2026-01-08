Sharks Chicken and Fish could include beer and wine at 2 new Joliet locations

Sharks Chicken and Fish in the Hillcrest Shopping Center in Crest Hill as seen on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2025. (Photo by Bob Okon)

A Sharks Chicken and Fish franchisee plans to open two locations at major intersections in Joliet.

Shaddi Haddad’s plans got a boost this week when the Joliet City Council approved liquor licenses allowing for the sale of beer and wine for on-site consumption at both locations.

Haddad said he hopes to open the restaurants by late spring.

He is co-owner with his brother of the Sharks Chicken and Fish in the Hillcrest Shopping Center in Crest Hill.

Their plans for Joliet are at high-traffic locations.

One of the Sharks will go into the former 7-Eleven store at Larkin Avenue and McDonough Street.

The 7-Eleven store at 325 N. Larkin Ave. in Joliet closed in 2025. (Felix Sarver)

The other will take the open space next to a Dunkin’ franchise at 800 N. Raynor Ave., which is at the Six Corners intersection. The space has been unoccupied since the building was constructed in 2021 for the Dunkin’ franchise.

One resident objected to a liquor license for the Sharks going into the former 7-Eleven site, saying that it would contribute to problems that already exist in the area.

Council members said they did not foresee problems because the restaurant will not have a bar, beer and wine consumption would be limited to the premises, and the restaurant will only have seating for 12.

The site is located within council member Suzanna Ibarra’s district. She had inquired about the seating capacity at a workshop meeting before the council vote Tuesday.

“This is literally within walking distance of my home, so I am concerned about it,” Ibarra said before voting to approve the liquor license.

Joliet City Council member Suzanna Ibarra listens during a December meeting. (Gary Middendorf)

Ibarra said she “was very confident because this is such a small place” .

Mayor Terry D’Arcy, who also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner, said the 7-Eleven store that was there before likely posed more of a threat because it sold carryout liquor.

Haddad’s Sharks restaurant at the Hillcrest Shopping Center does not sell liquor. But council member Joe Clement said he checked with Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman on the restaurant’s track record.

“He says he has no issues at all with this business in Crest Hill,” Clement said.