Joliet tax advisors to host grand opening ribbon cutting

Compass Tax Advisors will host a grand opening ribbon cutting on Thursday.
The ribbon cutting will take place 4 to 6 p.m. at 950 Essington Road, Suite 2B in Joliet.
Compass Tax Advisors offer a wide range of tax preparation and financial services for individuals, families and small businesses.
The business is also located at 721 Bedford Road in Morris.
For more information, call 815-800-0043 or visit compasstaxadvisors.com.
