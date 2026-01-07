Joliet tax advisors to host grand opening ribbon cutting

Compass Tax Advisors at 950 Essington Road, Suite 2B, in Joliet, is seen on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (Denise Unland)

Compass Tax Advisors will host a grand opening ribbon cutting on Thursday.

The ribbon cutting will take place 4 to 6 p.m. at 950 Essington Road, Suite 2B in Joliet.

Compass Tax Advisors offer a wide range of tax preparation and financial services for individuals, families and small businesses.

The business is also located at 721 Bedford Road in Morris.

For more information, call 815-800-0043 or visit compasstaxadvisors.com.