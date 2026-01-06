Items in former Chili’s restaurant in Plainfield to be sold off in online auction

Prior to work beginning on transforming the former Chili’s restaurant at Route 59 and 127th Street in Plainfield into a 7 Brew Coffee, there will be an online auction to sell the kitchen equipment, furniture and other items remaining in the building. (Eric Schelkopf)

Prior to work beginning on transforming the site of the former Chili’s restaurant at Route 59 and 127th Street in Plainfield into a 7 Brew Coffee, there will be an online auction to sell off the kitchen equipment, furniture and other items remaining in the building.

The online auction will take place on Jan. 14. Fans of Chili’s restaurants might be interested that among the items for sale in the auction is a Chili’s branded decorative wall art panel featuring white chalkboard-style illustrations and text including “Queso I Love You,” “Good Eats” and “Welcome to Chili’s.”

Other items include a custom u-shaped commercial bar counter, several television sets, dining tables and chairs, soda fountain dispenser and a electric deep fryer.

Potential buyers can attend a public preview from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the former restaurant to inspect the auction items before bidding. More information is at Grafe Auction’s website, grafeauction.com.

At the Nov. 3 Plainfield Village Board meeting, trustees unanimously approved the plans of 7 Brew Coffee to locate in the Kensington Center at the southwest corner of Route 59 and 127th Street in Plainfield.

A drive-thru coffee shop is planning to open in the space that formerly housed a Chili’s restaurant in Plainfield. (Provided by the village of Plainfield)

Trustees also approved three variances and a special use permit for a drive-thru facility. 7 Brew Coffee specializes in serving premium espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy drinks, sodas and smoothies.

“Due to the traffic challenges in other communities, Plainfield’s 7 Brew drive-thru site is twice the size of other locations, and they have created space for cars to stack on-site that will assist with traffic flow,” Plainfield village officials said.

Plans are to begin construction in the spring.