Channahon couple’s life changed by match made at Silver Cross

Josh and Keileigh Liebentritt met on the Med-Surg Unit at Silver Cross Hospital, so it was only fitting to deliver their daughter, Amelia, there as well. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Keileigh McCarthy had been working as a certified nursing assistant on a medical-surgical floor at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for a few months in 2021 when she noticed a new registered nurse: Josh Liebentritt.

“We worked the night shift,” she said. “I found out Josh graduated from the same Joliet Junior College nursing program I did, and we found out we had a lot of other things in common.”

Four years later, one of them is their daughter, Amelia, who just turned 1 in November. And both say there was no question where Keileigh wanted to deliver.

“She is wonderful,” Keileigh said of Amelia. “She’s teething right now, so we’re dealing with that. But here we are, with a nice home and a lot of good friends. And we have Silver Cross Hospital to thank. I just love Silver Cross.”

Their co-workers where Josh still works deserve a lot of credit for bringing the two together.

“They were saying, ‘You should ask her out,’” he said.

It was at a work holiday party at a local restaurant where Keileigh and Josh found their personalities and interests matched well enough for Josh to finally ask Keileigh out on a date.

“When he asked me, I was thinking, ‘Well, it’s just friends going out to have a good time.’ But during the night, I realized it was a lot more,” Keileigh said.

For his part, Josh said he always knew Keileigh was special.

“She’s a very caring person,” he said. “She always was so nice with her patients, going above and beyond for them.”

Keileigh has Josh’s grandmother, Patsy Harris, to thank for how kismet changed her life forever.

“My grandma worked at the old Silver Cross Hospital for 30 years as a nurse who designed diets for diabetics,” Josh said. “She used to bring me to work now and then when I was younger.

“She is definitely the reason I became a nurse and wanted to work at Silver Cross. We have such amazing friends there.”

Keileigh said that group includes three women on the medical-surgical floor who gave birth around the same time she did.

“We have this little parent group,” she said. “We joke there must be something in the water on that floor!”