Joliet man charged in series of burglaries to businesses

A Joliet man faces multiple charges related to burglaries that occurred in Joliet over a four-day period in November, Joliet police said.

Christopher M Covelli, 32, Joliet, is charged with two counts each of burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damage to property and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

The charges stem from investigations into several burglaries that took place from Nov. 18 through Nov. 22, police said.

On Nov. 19, officers responded to a delayed report of an attempted burglary at Amerimex Mufflers and Brakes, 1018 Plainfield Road, that happened between 6 p.m. Nov. 18, and 8 a.m. Nov. 19, police said

Someone attempted to enter the business as the front door was damaged. However, the person was not able to gain entry to the building, police said. Additional damage was found to a side utility closet door, police said,

Officers responded at 6:46 a.m. Nov. 20 to a report of a possible burglary at Joe’s Hot Dogs, 810 Plainfield Road. Camera footage showed someone prying open the rear door of the business earlier that morning, police said.

The person entered the building and searched the cash register area before leaving, but no money or valuables were reported missing, police said.

On Nov. 24, officers responded at 8:34 a.m. to a reported burglary at JD Brown Pharmacy, 837 Plainfield Road. An employee discovered the burglary upon arriving at the pharmacy, police said. Cash had been stolen from the business.

Surveillance video showed a person forcibly entering the building, police said. The suspect was seen moving throughout the business before leaving the building, police said. It is believed the burglary occurred earlier that morning.

Later on the morning of Nov. 24, police responded to a report of a burglary and motor vehicle theft at Central Mufflers and Auto, 362 Ruby St., that had occurred at an earlier date, police said.

Surveillance footage showed an unknown person forcibly entering the business at 10:54 p.m. on Nov. 22, police said. The suspect rummaged through the business and took a container of loose change, police said.

The suspect also got keys to a vehicle outside and drove away in the vehicle, police said. The vehicle was recovered the following day.

Detectives identified Covelli as the suspect in each of the incidents and arrest warrants were obtained on Wednesday.

Covelli was served with these warrants at the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he was already being held for unrelated charges.