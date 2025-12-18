Minooka boys beat Bremen: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Minooka 75, Bremen 44: The Indians picked up a massive road win.

Lemont 55, West Aurora 52: Lemont got a thrilling win at home.

Gardner-South Wilmington 50, Reed-Custer 47: Leondre Kemp led GSW with 21 points and 20 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Dwight 62, Henry-Sen. 36: The Trojans picked up a solid road victory.

Hoopeston 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 32: Maddie Simms led GSW with 23 points.

Peotone 35, Wilmington 32: The Blue Devils won on a buzzer-beating three by freshman Payton Pape.

Marist 63, Lincoln-Way East47: The Griffins were defeated at the Oak Lawn Invitational.

Lockport 55, Oak Lawn 38: Lockport finished pool play at the Oak Lawn Invitational 2-1.

Providence 75, Romeoville 35: The Celtics downed the Spartans in the Oak Lawn Invite. The Celtics were led by Layken Callahan (19 points), Landrie Callahan (17 points), Kennady Kotowski (15 points), and Taylor Healy (11 points).

Boys wrestling

Seneca goes 2-1 at Ottawa Marquette Quad: The Irish lost to Reed Custer 41-33, beat Pontiac 43-29 and downed the hosts 54-28.