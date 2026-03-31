Oswego ready to break ground on second roundabout

The first roundabout on Wolfs Crossing in Oswego opened on Dec. 29, 2023. Work will begin soon on the construction of a roundabout at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road. (Eric Schelkopf)

Work soon will begin soon on the construction of a roundabout at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road in Oswego as part of a continuing effort to improve safety and ease traffic congestion along the road.

Officials will break ground for the project during a ceremony on April 7. No full road closures are planned at this time, though minor traffic delays should be expected during construction.

At the Sept. 2 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees approved a funding agreement for the project, which is estimated to cost about $15 million. The village is receiving $10,583,459 in federal funding for the project.

As Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman noted during the meeting that federal funding is paying for 71% of the project.

“That’s incredible,” he said. “Anytime we can get those kind of figures is a very welcome day.”

Work is expected to begin soon on the construction of a roundabout at Wolfs Crossing & Douglas Road in Oswego as part of a continuing effort to improve safety and ease traffic congestion along the road. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

Local funding in the amount of $4,271,541 will pay for the rest of the project.

This will be the second roundabout on Wolfs Crossing. In 2023, the four-way intersection at Wolfs Crossing and Harvey Road was replaced with Oswego’s first roundabout.

Wolfs Crossing is a east-west corridor in Oswego that spans 4.5 miles, from U.S. Route 34 to Eola Road. The improvement project is divided into 10 segments.

The goal is to widen Wolfs Crossing from a two-lane rural road with no sidewalk to a five-lane urban cross section.

Noting the amount of traffic at Wolfs Crossing and Douglas Road, village trustee Rachelle Koenig is glad the intersection is getting improved.

“We are addressing one of the worst intersections on Wolfs Crossing right now,” she said.