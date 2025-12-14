Retired Will County judge assigned to Cook County circuit court

A retired Will County judge has been assigned to the circuit court in Cook County in response to a “shortage of judges” in the county.

On Thursday, the Illinois Supreme Court announced the “recall and assignment” of eight retired circuit court judges from Will, Cook and Pope counties to “address a shortage of judges” in the circuit court of Cook County.

Retired Will County Judge Carla Alessio Policandriotes is among the judges who have been “selected for recall,” according to the Illinois Supreme Court.

The assignment of the recalled judges will begin Dec. 15 and conclude Dec. 7, 2026.

Under the Illinois Constitution, any retired judge “with his or her consent” may be assigned by the Supreme Court to judicial service for which he or she shall “receive the applicable compensation in lieu of retirement benefits.”