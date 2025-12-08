Will County Pets of the Week: Dec. 8, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Raylee is a sweet and gentle 6-month-old, 32-pound, still-growing yellow Labrador mix. Raylee loves to play, give kisses and be everyone’s happy little shadow. Raylee gets along wonderfully with kids, other dogs and even cats, making her an easy fit for a loving home. To meet Raylee, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Everett is a sweet 1-year-old domestic shorthair that lost his only home through no fault of his own. He is outgoing and friendly, and will rub his head against hands for affection. Everett immediately jumps up to greet visitors to his kitty tower and looks for pets and attention. He will be a great addition to any home. To meet Everett, email catadoptions@nawsus.org with any questions or to meet him. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Roxanne is a sweet, energetic 6-year-old German shepherd mix that loves attention from staff and volunteers. She’s anxious in the shelter and needs a home where she can release energy and receive lots of love and attention. She loves to be with people and does very well in a house. Roxanne loves to chew on her bones, throw around rope toys and get pets. She is dog-selective and needs a home without kids and other dogs. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Six-year-old Joey weighs 18 pounds and is very chill. He enjoys pets and watching his surroundings. He loves to plop beside people and just be near them. Joey doesn’t mind most other cats. He is currently on a weight-loss journey, so he needs an adopter who will continue with his diet and work on his activity. Joey is FIV-positive, so he must remain inside and be the only cat in the home or live with other FIV-positive cats. Email the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.