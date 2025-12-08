New road closures for Joliet Chicago Street project begin Monday

Traffic control and safety measures will be changing for about a week starting on Monday in downtown Joliet for concrete work in the intersection of Clinton Street and Chicago Street. (Eric Ginnard)

The city of Joliet has issued an update about coming traffic changes in the downtown area as construction continues on the Chicago Street Streetscape project.

Traffic control and safety measures will be changing for about a week starting on Monday for concrete work in the intersection of Clinton Street and Chicago Street, the city said in a news release.

Clinton Street will be closed to through traffic from Ottawa Street to Scott Street as the intersection of Chicago Street is constructed, the release said.

At the same time Chicago Street will be closed between Van Buren Street and Cass Street until the intersection can be re-opened.

The block of Clinton Street between Chicago Street and Scott Street will remain open to local traffic for access to private parking lots north of Clinton and for exit access from the Scott Street parking deck, however through traffic will not be permitted, the city release said.

The city advises that drivers use the City Center parking deck instead of the Scott Street location to avoid extra congestion.

Pedestrians are also reminded that safety fencing and/or construction barrels define safe walking routes through the construction zone. All businesses remain open and can be accessed by foot during the work.

More updates will be made available as the construction work continues.