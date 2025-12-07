Joliet holds comprehensive plan workshops Monday and Tuesday

The image with the slogan, "Many routes One future" is being used to promote the development of a comprehensive plan in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet will hold public-participation workshops on its comprehensive plan on Monday and Tuesday.

Both workshops are at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 150 W. Jefferson St.

The Monday workshop is on the subject of housing and neighborhoods. The Tuesday workshop is on the subject of transportation and mobility.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to register on the city website, joliet.gov, on the Comprehensive Plan page.

The city is in the process of developing its first comprehensive plan since the 1950s.

Five more workshops are planned for January, and the next one will be Jan. 8 on the topic of utilities and infrastructure.

Other workshops will be Jan. 14 on open space and environment; Jan. 21 on art, culture and heritage; Jan. 26 on economic development; and Jan. 27 on land use and development.