Illinois State Police release November’s Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement results

Patrick Manno, a captain of the Illinois State Police, Commander Troop 3, announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols for Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will counties during November.
The ACE patrols focus on preventing, detecting, and enforcing violations related to impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs, with funding provided through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, with one alcohol-related traffic fatality occurring every 39 minutes nationwide, according to the Illinois State Police.
The ACE program allows officers to intensify efforts to remove dangerous DUI offenders from roadways.
Violations Enforcement Results
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 2
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 3
Occupant Restraint Offenses 9
Registration Offenses 39
Driver’s License Offenses 13
Insurance Violations 22
Speed Violations 82
Total Citations/Arrests 206
Total Written Warnings 41