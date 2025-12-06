Illinois State Police release November’s Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement results

Patrick Manno, a captain of the Illinois State Police, Commander Troop 3, announced the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols for Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Will counties during November.

The ACE patrols focus on preventing, detecting, and enforcing violations related to impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs, with funding provided through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, with one alcohol-related traffic fatality occurring every 39 minutes nationwide, according to the Illinois State Police.

The ACE program allows officers to intensify efforts to remove dangerous DUI offenders from roadways.

Violations Enforcement Results

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 2

Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 3

Occupant Restraint Offenses 9

Registration Offenses 39

Driver’s License Offenses 13

Insurance Violations 22

Speed Violations 82

Total Citations/Arrests 206

Total Written Warnings 41