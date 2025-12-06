2 people in custody after infant body found buried in beer box in Wilmington

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said two people are being held in police custody after the body of an infant was found buried in a cardboard beer box in Wilmington.

A 36-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were both interviewed by detectives and “both made incriminating statements pertaining to the Concealment of the Death of the infant,” the sheriff’s office said in statement released overnight.

The sheriff’s office has been working closely with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding potential charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects will remain in custody until formal charges are pursued once the autopsy is concluded, the sheriff’s office said.

The Will County Coroners’ Office has scheduled autopsy to be performed on Saturday.

On Thursday, detectives with the sheriff’s office received information pertaining to a possible buried infant on a property located in the 1900 Block of Roberts Road in Wilmington, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives learned that a 36-year-old woman had given birth to a child and the remains of the infant were buried on a residence on Roberts Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The location of the infant’s remains were marked with a makeshift headstone. Detectives were able to get a search warrant for the property, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday morning, at 9 a.m. deputies took several suspects into custody and they were detained. Police secured the Roberts Road property and detectives and crime scene investigators were able to locate the area where the reported infant’s remains were buried, the sheriff’s office said.

The CSI team dug down approximately 36 inches into the ground and located what appeared to be an Old-Style Beer box and the remains of an infant were found inside wrapped in a plastic bag and cloth, the sheriff’s office said.

