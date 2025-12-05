Embrace winter with the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s December Dash Virtual 5K

Rock Run Greenway Trail in the Will County Forest Preserve. (Provided by Will County Forest Preserve District)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s December Dash Virtual 5K is back, giving participants a flexible way to get outside, stay active and enjoy the preserves during the winter season.

Pick any day from now through Dec. 31 to run, jog or walk a 3.1-mile route on one of 10 designated forest preserve trails.

Download a running app to track your distance, then submit a screenshot online, the forest preserve district said.

The link to submit your run is live on the Event Calendar listing at ReconnectWithNature.org.

The first 100 participants to complete a verified 5K on a forest preserve trail will receive a commemorative long-sleeve shirt, the forest preserve district said.

“December Dash was a great success last year, with dozens of people taking advantage of the unseasonably warm weather we had in the early days of December. We’ll see what the weather holds this go around,” Em Wilcher, the forest preserve’s recreation coordinator, said in a news release.

The dash encourages people to delay their winter hibernation and take time for themselves during a busy season, she said.

“Committing time for yourself to enjoy the outdoors despite the short days and colder weather is so rewarding,” Wilcher said.

Eligible trails include:

DuPage River Trail

Hickory Creek Bikeway

Lake Renwick Bikeway

Messenger Woods Nature Preserve Trail

Old Plank Road Trail

Plum Creek Greenway Trail

Prairie Bluff Trail

Rock Run Greenway Trail

Spring Creek Greenway Trail

Wauponsee Glacial Trail

Trail locations are available via the forest preserve’s interactive map.

Submissions will be accepted through Dec. 31.

Finishers will receive email confirmation within a few days, and shirt recipients will be notified about January pickup at a forest preserve district visitor center.