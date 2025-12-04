Taylor Miller Plainfield East tees off during the Southwest Prairie conference meet held at Blackberry Oaks Golf course in Bristal. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

We are proud to present the 2025 Herald-News Girls Golf Honor Roll, a list filled with state qualifiers.

Sarah Scott, fr., Lemont: The Herald-News Girls Golfer of the Year, she finished sixth in the state at the Class 2A tournament.

Taylor Miller, so., Plainfield East: The 2024 Herald-News Girls Golfer of the Year had a sophomore year to remember, placing 15th at state with a 152.

Grace Zhang, so., Lincoln-Way East: The Griffins’ sophomore phenom placed 19th at state, leading Lincoln-Way East as a team to a fourth place finish.

Hannah Brown, so., Lincoln-Way East: Helped lead the Griffins to a fourth place finish as a team at state, finishing tied for 29th as an individual.

Angelica Kwak, sr., Lockport: Helped lead the Porters to a state tournament appearance and finished tied for 29th as an individual.

Bella Versetto, so., Lincoln-Way East: Helped lead the Griffins to a fourth place finish as a team, taking 32nd place on her own.

Taylor Bush, jr., Lincoln-Way Central: Finished tied for 42nd as a solo golfer at state.

Kiley Sanborn, jr., Plainfield North: Tied for 42nd at state while helping lead the Tigers to a state appearance as a team.

Sophia Klapper, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins finish fourth at state.

Reily Carlson, jr. Lincoln-Way West: Tied for 63rd at state.

Natalie Mickelson, so., Lockport: Helped lead the Porters to a state tournament appearance.

Maggie Fagan, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped lead the Griffins to a fourth place finish at state.

Alyssa Nenoff, sr., Lockport: Helped the Porters qualify for state.

Brooklyn Griffith, sr., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state as a team.

Rheagan Boucher, sr., Lockport: Helped the Porters qualify for state.

Keira Walsh, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins finish fourth in the state at the 2A tournament.

Adelynn Oostema, fr. Lockport: Helped the Porters qualify for state.

Addyson Hill, sr., Lockport: Helped the Porters qualify for state.

Juliana Barajas, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins finish fourth at state.

Mia Harmon, sr., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state.

Annie Halvorsen, jr., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state.

Alesia Haynes, so., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state as a team.

Sophie Maletich, sr., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state as a team.

Isabella Dinelli, sr., Dwight: Finished 53rd at the 1A state tournament with a 176.

Piper Stenzel, jr., Seneca: Finished tied for 56th at the 1A state tournament with a 178.