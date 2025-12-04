Shaw Local

The 2025 Herald-News Girls Golf Honor Roll

Taylor Miller Plainfield East tees off during the Southwest Prairie conference meet on Wednesday Sept. 24, 2025, held at Blackberry Oaks Golf course in Bristal.

Taylor Miller Plainfield East tees off during the Southwest Prairie conference meet held at Blackberry Oaks Golf course in Bristal. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

By Hart Pisani

We are proud to present the 2025 Herald-News Girls Golf Honor Roll, a list filled with state qualifiers.

Sarah Scott, fr., Lemont: The Herald-News Girls Golfer of the Year, she finished sixth in the state at the Class 2A tournament.

Taylor Miller, so., Plainfield East: The 2024 Herald-News Girls Golfer of the Year had a sophomore year to remember, placing 15th at state with a 152.

Grace Zhang, so., Lincoln-Way East: The Griffins’ sophomore phenom placed 19th at state, leading Lincoln-Way East as a team to a fourth place finish.

Hannah Brown, so., Lincoln-Way East: Helped lead the Griffins to a fourth place finish as a team at state, finishing tied for 29th as an individual.

Angelica Kwak, sr., Lockport: Helped lead the Porters to a state tournament appearance and finished tied for 29th as an individual.

Bella Versetto, so., Lincoln-Way East: Helped lead the Griffins to a fourth place finish as a team, taking 32nd place on her own.

Taylor Bush, jr., Lincoln-Way Central: Finished tied for 42nd as a solo golfer at state.

Kiley Sanborn, jr., Plainfield North: Tied for 42nd at state while helping lead the Tigers to a state appearance as a team.

Sophia Klapper, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins finish fourth at state.

Reily Carlson, jr. Lincoln-Way West: Tied for 63rd at state.

Natalie Mickelson, so., Lockport: Helped lead the Porters to a state tournament appearance.

Maggie Fagan, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped lead the Griffins to a fourth place finish at state.

Alyssa Nenoff, sr., Lockport: Helped the Porters qualify for state.

Brooklyn Griffith, sr., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state as a team.

Rheagan Boucher, sr., Lockport: Helped the Porters qualify for state.

Keira Walsh, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins finish fourth in the state at the 2A tournament.

Adelynn Oostema, fr. Lockport: Helped the Porters qualify for state.

Addyson Hill, sr., Lockport: Helped the Porters qualify for state.

Juliana Barajas, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins finish fourth at state.

Mia Harmon, sr., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state.

Annie Halvorsen, jr., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state.

Alesia Haynes, so., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state as a team.

Sophie Maletich, sr., Plainfield North: Helped the Tigers qualify for state as a team.

Isabella Dinelli, sr., Dwight: Finished 53rd at the 1A state tournament with a 176.

Piper Stenzel, jr., Seneca: Finished tied for 56th at the 1A state tournament with a 178.

Hart Pisani is a sports reporter for the Joliet Herald-News. A New Orleans native, he's been with the JHN since March of 2024. He formerly reported on sports in Texas, Iowa, Alaska, Colorado and New Orleans. He's twice been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors for his work in Amarillo.