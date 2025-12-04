Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Shorewood hosting holiday market Friday and Saturday

The village of Shorewood will host its annual holiday market on Friday and Saturday.

The village of Shorewood will host its annual holiday market on Friday and Saturday. (Photo provided by village of Shorewood)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The village of Shorewood will host its annual holiday market on Friday and Saturday.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at One Towne Center Blvd. in Shorewood.

Features include a tree lighting ceremony, holiday shopping with more than 20 local vendors, festival of trees inside village hall, winter hayrack rides, live entertainment by the Minooka Community High School Madrigals and Rosie & The Rivets, festive backdrops, holiday drink punchcards, a lit-up snow globe, holiday lights and visits from Buddy the Elf, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman.

Limited edition 2025 Shorewood Holiday Market mugs will be available for purchase at the village of Shorewood.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit shorewoodil.gov.

ShorewoodWill CountyShoppingHolidayEntertainmentMinooka Community High School District 111Will County Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.