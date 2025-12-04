Shorewood hosting holiday market Friday and Saturday

The village of Shorewood will host its annual holiday market on Friday and Saturday. (Photo provided by village of Shorewood)

The village of Shorewood will host its annual holiday market on Friday and Saturday.

The event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at One Towne Center Blvd. in Shorewood.

Features include a tree lighting ceremony, holiday shopping with more than 20 local vendors, festival of trees inside village hall, winter hayrack rides, live entertainment by the Minooka Community High School Madrigals and Rosie & The Rivets, festive backdrops, holiday drink punchcards, a lit-up snow globe, holiday lights and visits from Buddy the Elf, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman.

Limited edition 2025 Shorewood Holiday Market mugs will be available for purchase at the village of Shorewood.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit shorewoodil.gov.