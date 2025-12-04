Giant lighted penguin shines in New Lenox’s Christmas in the Commons display

The Village of New Lenox unveiled Floyd the penguin as the newest feature of its free Christmas in the Commons light display. Floyd is a 36-foot-tall illuminated penguin adorned with 38,186 LED lights, the largest of its kind in the United States, the village said. (Photo provided by village of New Lenox)

The village of New Lenox debuted its newest feature of the free Christmas in the Commons light display.

This 36-foot-tall illuminated penguin is adorned with 38,186 LED lights and is the largest of its kind in the U.S., according to a news release from the village.

Affectionately named Floyd, this holiday decoration greets visitors at the entrance to the Village Commons.

Standing beside Floyd is another beloved favorite, Santa Claus, also reaching 36-feet high, and the two serve as the centerpiece attractions.

This lighted Santa, also the largest of its kind in the U.S., shines brightly with 18,500 LED lights, the village said.

Visitors can explore illuminated walk-through displays, enjoy a synchronized light show set to festive music, and discover countless memorable photo opportunities.

The light display is complemented by the annual Christmas in the Commons festival, held every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 21.

Guests can take photos with Santa, go on a horse-drawn wagon rides, browse a holiday market, take part in synthetic ice skating and more. Admission, parking and all festival activities are free to the public.