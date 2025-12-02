Lincoln-Way Central’s Matthew Preski tees off at the first hole during the IHSA Boys’ Class 3A Sectional at Wedgewood Golf Course. (Laurie Fanelli)

We are proud to present the 2025 Herald-News Boys Golf Honor Roll, a list filled with state qualifiers.

Tyler Rea, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Herald-News Boys Golfer of the Year; led the Griffins to a Class 3A state tournament appearance; Class 3A Lockport Regional individual champion; finished tied for 42nd in the state.

Ethan Ridings, sr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped lead the Knights to a Class 3A state tournament appearance and the Lockport Sectional championship; Finished with a two-day score of 157 at state to finish tied for 42nd.

Nico Mancini, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins to second place at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional and a state appearance. Shot 159 over two days at state to finish in a tie for 57th.

Matthew Preski, sr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped the Knights to the Class 3A Lockport Sectional championship and a state appearance.

Brody Wall, jr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped the Knights to the Class 3A Lockport Sectional championship and a state appearance.

Charlie Solomon, jr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped the Knights to the Class 3A Lockport Sectional championship and a state appearance.

Carmine Moccio, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins to second place at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional and a state appearance.

Collin Bettenhausen, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Aided the Griffins to second place at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional and a state appearance.

Tyler Roderique, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins to second place at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional and a state appearance.

Connor Kelch, jr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped the Knights to the Class 3A Lockport Sectional championship and a state appearance.

Joey Scott, sr., Lemont: Finished tied for 22nd in the Class 2A state tournament with a two-day score of 151.

Adam Hartmann, sr., Providence: Finished tied for 51st in the Class 2A state tournament with a two-day score of 158.