We are proud to present the 2025 Herald-News Boys Golf Honor Roll, a list filled with state qualifiers.
Tyler Rea, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Herald-News Boys Golfer of the Year; led the Griffins to a Class 3A state tournament appearance; Class 3A Lockport Regional individual champion; finished tied for 42nd in the state.
Ethan Ridings, sr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped lead the Knights to a Class 3A state tournament appearance and the Lockport Sectional championship; Finished with a two-day score of 157 at state to finish tied for 42nd.
Nico Mancini, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins to second place at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional and a state appearance. Shot 159 over two days at state to finish in a tie for 57th.
Matthew Preski, sr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped the Knights to the Class 3A Lockport Sectional championship and a state appearance.
Brody Wall, jr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped the Knights to the Class 3A Lockport Sectional championship and a state appearance.
Charlie Solomon, jr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped the Knights to the Class 3A Lockport Sectional championship and a state appearance.
Carmine Moccio, sr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins to second place at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional and a state appearance.
Collin Bettenhausen, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Aided the Griffins to second place at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional and a state appearance.
Tyler Roderique, jr., Lincoln-Way East: Helped the Griffins to second place at the Class 3A Lockport Sectional and a state appearance.
Connor Kelch, jr., Lincoln-Way Central: Helped the Knights to the Class 3A Lockport Sectional championship and a state appearance.
Joey Scott, sr., Lemont: Finished tied for 22nd in the Class 2A state tournament with a two-day score of 151.
Adam Hartmann, sr., Providence: Finished tied for 51st in the Class 2A state tournament with a two-day score of 158.