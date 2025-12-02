Lockport residents express concern over plans for new subdivision in Fairmont area

The Lockport Committee of the Whole is slated Wednesday night to discuss a proposed real estate development to be located between Briggs Street, Farrell Road, Bruce Road, and Oak Street, but current residents are planning to object.

The property in question has been considered for development three times in the past under the names Fox Hollow in 2007 and Hidden Lakes in 2011, before being considered under the current name, Serenity Landing, for the first time in 2021.

While all three past iterations received preliminary approval, none advanced before the approvals expired.

The current proposal, brought by developer NVR/Ryan Homes, includes a 183.68 acre mixed-use housing development including 212 detached single-family homes, 181 townhomes in multi-unit buildings, and an apartment complex of 240 units.

The plan also includes 80.28 acres of open space including a 5.28 acre public park, multiple retention basins, and a bike path. The new development would include seven access points to surrounding roads.

The plan is “substantially consistent” with the plan that was approved in 2021, according to city documents.

In order to move forward, the development will need a special use permit from the city.

If approved, phase I of the development’s construction would include 67 single family homes and 117 townhome units.

Following approval by the Lockport Planning and Zoning Commission, the plan has garnered pushback from current residents of the area, who have started a Change.org petition opposing the development and have stated their intention to object at the meeting Wednesday.

The petition creators, who mostly live in the Fairmont neighborhood, say they fear “chaos” from increased traffic and potential over-crowding of the local Fairmont School District 89 if the new development is built.

“The once-peaceful community around Oak, Bruce, Farrell, and Briggs, in Lockport is now standing on the brink of a disruptive transformation,” the petition reads.

“With the addition of potentially 2,000 new residents, the already congested traffic situation is set to worsen,” the anonymous organizer continued. “The roads that we rely on daily have reached their capacity, making each commute stressful and dangerous due to distracted and aggressive drivers. This development only exacerbates those safety risks for residents, visitors, and wildlife.”

The petition goes on to suggest the subdivision could bring about 200 new students to the school district which would “strain its resources beyond the breaking point.”

It is unclear where the residents obtained their estimates for new residents and students.

Finally, the 255 residents who have signed the petition as of Tuesday afternoon, express concern that the new development will endanger the agricultural and equestrian nature of the nearby community.

The discussion for the Serenity Landing project is on the agenda for the Committee of the Whole meeting, which takes place after the regular City Council meeting at 7 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Lockport Township Office, 1463 S. Farrell Road, where the City Council has been meeting since August due to ongoing renovations at its Central Square office.