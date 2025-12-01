Will County Board meets Thursday to deal with $2.8 million budget gap

Will County Board members seen at a Nov. 20 meeting in which a buget was approved with a $2.8 million deficit. (Bob Okon)

The Wll County Board will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to address a $2.8 million deficit in the 2026 budget.

Republicans want to use county cash reserves to cover the deficit.

The agenda for the meeting includes one business item, which is a resolution to use cash reserves to fill the $2.8 million budget gap.

The resolution states that the county has $94.8 million in cash reserves, providing a $22 million surplus while meeting the county goal for reserves at 25% of the budget.

The budget gap was created last month when county board Republicans along with one Democrat voted to lower the property tax levy proposed by Democratic County Executive Jennifer Bertino Tarrant.

The special meeting on Thursday was called by eight board Republicans.