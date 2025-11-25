Will County Board cancels meeting to deal with 2026 budget deficit

The Will County Office Building is at 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Will County Board has canceled a special meeting to deal with a $2.8 million deficit in the 2026 budget.

The meeting had been planned for Friday but had to be canceled because of a state law that prohibits special meetings called on legal holidays, according to the county executive’s office.

County offices are closed on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

The meeting was announced late Monday afternoon. It was canceled late Tuesday morning.

The cancellation leaves unanswered what the county may do about the $2.8 million deficit in the 2026 budget.

The board last week approved a budget but reduced the property tax levy proposed by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant to pay for it.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant in August delivered her annual State of the County address and a proposed budget. (Bob Okon)

The reduced levy was supported by board Republicans along with one Democrat. A few Republicans at the meeting said they supported using cash reserves to balance the budget.

The agenda for the canceled meeting included a resolution to use county cash reserves to cover the deficit.

The meeting had been called by eight Republican board members.

The county as of last week had $94.8 million in reserves, which amounts to about 33% of the budget. The county goal is to have enough reserves to cover 25% of the budget.

Bertino-Tarrant announced on Monday that she approved the budget, which must be enacted by Dec. 1.

She has not yet approved the property tax levy, which does not need to be finalized until Dec. 30.

“It is our sincere hope that the county board works together to address the $2.8 million gap between approved expenditures and revenue,” Mike Mahoney, chief of staff for the executive’s office, said in a Monday memo announcing that Bertino-Tarrant had approved the budget passed by the county board.