Joliet police officer charged with using counterfeit $100 to buy lottery tickets

Entrance sign for the Will County Courthouse on Aug. 5, 2025 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A Joliet police officer is facing felony charges that allege he used a counterfeit $100 to buy lottery tickets at a gas station, court records show.

On Nov. 26, a grand jury indicted Christopher McClinton, 26, of Joliet, on felony charges of forgery and official misconduct, as well as a misdemeanor charge of theft.

The charges alleged on July 13, McClinton used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy $100 worth of lottery tickets from Thornton’s gas station, 400 Collins St., Joliet.

Special Prosecutor William Elward is handling McClinton’s case.

McClinton’s internal investigation will be handled by the Joliet Inspector General’s Office, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English, a spokesman for the department.

McClinton is still with the department and he is on a personal medical leave, English said.