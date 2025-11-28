Joliet, Will County communities alert residents to snow parking rules, plowing priorities

Joliet residents can track snowplows throughout the city by going to https://joliet.plowtracker.com. Residents can view operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week during snow events, according to the Public Works Department. (Photo provided by city of Joliet)

With a winter storm forecast for the Joliet area beginning early Saturday morning, here is a reminder of parking regulations that go into effect during major snowfalls.

Joliet

On-street parking is prohibited by city ordinance when snowfall accumulations reach 2 inches or more. Parked vehicles obstruct snowplows, leaving large areas of snow and ice on the roadway.

Once plow trucks have cleared the entire street by your home or business, you may return your vehicle to the street, the city of Joliet said on its website.

Some older neighborhoods in Joliet may not have adequate off-street parking options. In these areas, residents are encouraged to seek permission from neighbors with off-street parking spaces or use other parking options, such as commercial or church parking lots, to ensure streets are clear for snow removal, the city said.

The Joliet Police Department has the authority to issue parking tickets for vehicles left on city streets during a snow event that requires a parking ban.

Additionally, the police department may tow vehicles at the owner’s expense, including all associated towing and storage costs, according to the city.

The City of Lockport prohibits street parking during a snow event with 2 or more inches of accumulation until eight hours after the snow stops or until all the streets have been cleared. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed.

Salting operations will begin shortly after snowfall begins, with plowing beginning with measurable accumulation.

Plowing is done in a set street order with top priority going to main streets, roads that link arterial roadways, and streets with schools, followed by minor residential streets, side streets, and cul-de-sacs with steep inclines.

Low-priority streets include dead ends, cul-de-sacs, and alleys. Plows will not return to re-plow streets where cars were parked until after the entire route is complete. All plowing is usually complete within 24 hours of snow ceasing.

Residents are asked not to shovel snow into the street and to clear heavily accumulated snow from around and on top of fire hydrants.

Street and alley parking is prohibited during or after a snowfall with an accumulation of 2 inches of snow or more.

The ban remains in effect until the snow has stopped and the street or alley has been cleared. Vehicles found in violation of this ban will be towed, and owners will be fined.

Plowing priority will be given to streets with heavier traffic flow.

The village of Plainfield has issued an overnight street parking ban starting Friday through Saturday to assist the Public Works Department in clearing the streets as quickly and safely as possible.

Parking on public streets is prohibited in Plainfield during snow events with 3 or more inches of snow accumulation.

Residents are asked to clear snow away from fire hydrants and clear sidewalks in front of their property when shoveling or snow blowing.

Salting will begin as snow starts, and plowing will start once accumulation reaches 2 inches. Priority for snow plowing goes to primary and arterial streets before beginning work on side streets.

Alleys, cul-de-sacs, and dead ends are plowed last due to lower traffic volume. All plowing is usually anticipated to be completed within 18 hours of the snow stopping.

Odd-even parking will go into effect upon the accumulation of 2 inches of snow on the village streets and will remain in effect until snow removal operations are complete, the village states on its website.

Odd-even street parking requires residents to park along the odd-numbered side of village streets on odd-numbered calendar days and on the even-numbered side of village streets on even-numbered calendar days, according to the website.

• The switch over time for odd-even parking is 6 a.m.

• The fine for snow-related parking violations is $50.

“During snow events, the Romeoville police may knock on your door, sometimes during very odd hours, as the plows come through. This is a courtesy attempt to have your vehicle moved off the street so that you are not ticketed and towed. The Romeoville Police encourage our residents to verify it is an officer before opening your door,” the village’s website states.

• Officers will issue parking citations and a 24-hour tow notice to any vehicles found in violation of the odd-even parking ordinance when contact cannot be made or the vehicle is not moved.

• Vehicles parked on streets designated as parking prohibited after two inches of snowfall will be ticketed and towed immediately.

• Parking citations for blocking the sidewalk will not be issued until the snow removal operations are complete.

There is no parking on all village streets after 2 inches of snow has fallen, according to a village of Shorewood ordinance.

The village said the ordinance allows the public works director to declare a snow emergency when a minimum of 2 inches of snowfall has occurred.

The director, in consultation with the village administrator and in conjunction with the police department, may ticket and tow all vehicles on village streets that interfere with operations after the declaration, the village website states.

“We ask that if there is a prediction for snow and or ice events, to remove parked cars from village streets. This will make our efforts more effective and lessen the probability of accidents,” the village states.