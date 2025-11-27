Joliet woman charged with reckless shooting inside liquor store

A Joliet woman has been charged with endangering two people inside of a liquor store on Sept. 27 by recklessly firing a gun.

On Wednesday, felony charges were filed against Ariana Udave-Magana, 26, and Justin Davila, 36, both of Joliet, following a police investigation of the Sept. 27 incident at Calderon Liquor’s, 741 Collins St., Joliet.

Udave-Magana is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault, court records show.

The charges alleged Udave-Magana endangered the safety of two people at the liquor store when she discharged a firearm in the presence of two people.

The charges also alleged Udave-Magana pointed a handgun at one of the two people during the incident.

Davila is charged with aggravated battery of both people. He’s accused of striking one of the victims in the head with a bottle and pushing the other victim.

Will County Judge John Pavich signed a warrant for the arrest of Udave-Magana and Davila.

A Joliet police spokesman has not yet responded to question on whether the two have been arrested. The county jail log does not show either of them in jail as of Thursday morning.