Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Plainfield

A decorated tree sits outside a small business in downtown Plainfield on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Small Business Saturday will take place all day on Saturday, Nov. 29 in downtown Plainfield, according to the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to supporting local businesses, shoppers have the opportunity to win an artisan gift basket.

Simply stop at the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce office at 24109 W. Lockport St. in Plainfield and pick up a card.

Shop at five participating local businesses and get the card stamped by each business.

Turn in the completed card at the Chamber office to be entered into the raffle.

For more information, visit psacchamber.com.