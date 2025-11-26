Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet hosting candlelight concert

Ticket are now available for Catholic Charities and the Diocese of Joliet’s candlelight concert Dec. 5.
A classical string quartet will perform holiday favorites, and thousands of candles will illuminate the concert, according to the Catholic Charities’ Diocese of Joliet website.
The premium experience begins at 6 p.m. at Hollywood Casino, 1401 Gateway Blvd. in Joliet, and includes gourmet cookies and hot chocolate. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $50, plus $25 for the premium experience option, according to the website.
All proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and Diocese of Joliet.
For tickets and more information, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.