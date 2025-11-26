Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet hosting candlelight concert

Ticket are now available for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet’s candlelight concert on Dec. 5. (Photo provided by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet)

Ticket are now available for Catholic Charities and the Diocese of Joliet’s candlelight concert Dec. 5.

A classical string quartet will perform holiday favorites, and thousands of candles will illuminate the concert, according to the Catholic Charities’ Diocese of Joliet website.

The premium experience begins at 6 p.m. at Hollywood Casino, 1401 Gateway Blvd. in Joliet, and includes gourmet cookies and hot chocolate. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50, plus $25 for the premium experience option, according to the website.

All proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and Diocese of Joliet.

For tickets and more information, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.