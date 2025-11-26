Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet hosting candlelight concert

Ticket are now available for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet’s candlelight concert on Dec. 5.

Ticket are now available for Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet’s candlelight concert on Dec. 5. (Photo provided by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Ticket are now available for Catholic Charities and the Diocese of Joliet’s candlelight concert Dec. 5.

A classical string quartet will perform holiday favorites, and thousands of candles will illuminate the concert, according to the Catholic Charities’ Diocese of Joliet website.

The premium experience begins at 6 p.m. at Hollywood Casino, 1401 Gateway Blvd. in Joliet, and includes gourmet cookies and hot chocolate. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50, plus $25 for the premium experience option, according to the website.

All proceeds benefit Catholic Charities and Diocese of Joliet.

For tickets and more information, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.

JolietWill CountyFaithConcertFundraiserHolidayDiocese of JolietWill County Front HeadlinesThe Scene - Will & Grundy counties
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.