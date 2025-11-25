Plainfield bridge project over DuPage River nearing completion

The final bridge deck pour for the 143rd Street East Extension in Plainfield is scheduled for Nov. 25, with work beginning at 6:30 a.m. and lasting 12-13 hours. (Photo provided by the village of Plainfield)

Motorists traveling along Illinois Route 59 and Naperville-Plainfield Road in the Plainfield area on Tuesday should expect increased traffic because of work related to the 143rd Street East Extension project in Plainfield.

The final bridge deck pour for the project is scheduled for Tuesday, with work beginning at 6:30 a.m. and lasting 12-13 hours.

Increased traffic along Route 59 and Naperville-Plainfield Road should be expected as a large number of concrete trucks will be utilizing the 143rd Street/Naperville-Plainfield Road and 143rd Street/Route 59 intersections to access the bridge, village officials said.

The new bridge will be 960 feet long, requiring 3,500 cubic yards of concrete and close to a million pounds of steel reinforcement, according to a news release from the village of Plainfield.

While it will provide a new direct roadway connection between Route 59 and Illinois Route 126, village officials also note it will also provide increased pedestrian connectivity.

That includes more than 5,000 feet of new pedestrian path/sidewalks, a connection to the DuPage River Trail and a scenic overlook on the bridge.

The 143rd Street West Extension project was built last year. It involved constructing a new road between Ridge Road and Steiner Road.

The extension project has received more than $50 million in grant funding through various federal, state and local organizations because of the influence it will have on regional transportation, according to the village.