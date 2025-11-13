Work on new bridge over the DuPage River in Plainfield to begin Friday

Work on the 143rd Street East Extension in Plainfield will take place on Friday, Nov. 14 with the first of two concrete pours scheduled for the bridge over the DuPage River. (Photo provided by the village of Plainfield)

Work on the 143rd Street East Extension project in Plainfield will take place on Friday with the first of two concrete pours scheduled for a bridge that is being built over the DuPage River.

The work is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m. and is expected to take 12-13 hours. The new bridge will be 960 feet long, requiring 3,500 cubic yards of concrete and close to a million pounds of steel reinforcement, according to a news release from the village of Plainfield.

An average concrete truck carries 8 cubic yards of concrete. More than 400 loads of concrete will eventually be delivered to complete the bridge, the release said.

The village officially broke ground on the 143rd Street Corridor project last year. The corridor improvements aim to alleviate congestion in the downtown area, expedite travel time, improve safety and promote responsible growth.

The project also is expected to improve the village’s connectivity to the surrounding area.

The 143rd Street East Extension project involves constructing a new road between Illinois Route 59 and Illinois Route 126 with improvements at both intersections, a bridge over the DuPage River, a new signalized intersection at Plainfield-Naperville Road and multiple culverts and retaining walls.

The 143rd Street West Extension project was built last year. It involved constructing a new road between Ridge Road and Steiner Road.

The extension project has received more than $50 million in grant funding through various federal, state and local organizations because of the influence it will have on regional transportation, according to the village.