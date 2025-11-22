Wetzel’s Pretzels to open inside Romeoville Walmart

Wetzel’s Pretzels, known for fresh, hand-rolled pretzels, is opening its ninth bakery inside the Romeoville Walmart. (Photo provided by Wetzel’s Pretzels)

Wetzel’s Pretzels, known for fresh, hand-rolled pretzels, is opening its ninth bakery in Romeoville.

The bakery will open inside the Walmart at 420 N. Weber Road.

Veteran Wetzel’s operator Mike Alkaki, who is spearheading the opening, also operates two Wetzel’s Pretzels at the Orland Square mall, according to a news release from Wetzel’s Pretzels

Alkaki plans to draw on his career background in retail as an investment broker and expand the Wetzel’s brand throughout the greater Chicago area, according to the release.

“The Romeoville Walmart location showcases the flexibility of the Wetzel’s concept, offering a buildout design that is adaptable to the retailer’s footprint,” according to the release. “As the brand continues expanding in non-traditional spaces, its store-within-a-store model proves ideal for integration into Walmart locations, with further growth planned across the nation.”

Wetzel’s was founded in 1994 in Pasadena, California.

For more information, visit wetzels.com and wetzelsfranchising.com.