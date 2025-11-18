Providence girls open season with win over Plainfield North in WJOL Tourney: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Providence 60, Plainfield North 50: In the opening round of the WJOL Tournament, the Celtics got 19 points and eight rebounds from Landrie Callahan and 11 points and seven boards from Layken Callahan. Kennady Kotowski added nine points.

Reed-Custer 55, Grace Christian 24: In the Comet Classic, Reed-Custer cruised to an opening win behind 20 points, seven steals and four rebounds from Alyssa Wollenzien, eight points, nine rebounds and three steals from Morgan Toler, and eight points and three rebounds from Harlie Liebermann.

Seneca 41, Ottawa Marquette 28: At the Falcon/Irish Thanksgiving Tournament, Seneca won its season opener as Graysen Provance scored 21 points and Tessa Krull added nine.

Lincoln-Way Central 54, Joliet Central 48: At the WJOL Tournament, the Knights picked up the opening-round win.

BOYS BOWLING

Yorkville 2,971, Romeoville 2,153: The Spartans were led by a 530 series by Jonathan Trujillo in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.

Lockport 3,184, Naperville Central 2,864: Nate Cantrall rolled a 712 series to lead the Porters.