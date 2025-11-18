Joliet Catholic Academy stadium plan goes before Plan Commission on Thursday

Joliet Catholic Academy wants to expand its campus and add a football stadium. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet Catholic Academy on Thursday will take its plan for an on-campus football stadium to the Joliet Plan Commission for a vote.

The commission meets at 4 p.m. Thursday in the City Council chambers at City Hall.

The JCA plan would expand its sports facilities onto the grounds of the former Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home.

Plans include new tennis and pickleball courts, renovated baseball and softball fields, and other additions to the campus in a Planned Unit Development (PUD) subject to approval from the city.

An artist's rendering presented during a community meeting at Joliet Catholic Academy in September shows what a future on-campus stadium would look like. (Bob Okon)

“The most significant component of the PUD is the proposed multi-purpose athletic field, which would serve as the home facility for the school’s football games,” a staff memo to the Plan Commission states.

“The field would have 5,500 seats with a potential maximum standing room only capacity close to 7,000 people,” the memo goes on to say. “The site would host between four and eight varsity football games per year.”

A Plan Commission vote would serve as a recommendation to the full City Council, whose future approval is needed for the plan to go ahead.

The JCA plan was delayed earlier this year when the plan faced residential opposition and city officials decided to require a Planned Unit Development.

The city had previously required only a special use permit, which could have been given final approval by the Zoning Board of Appeals without going to the City Council for consideration.