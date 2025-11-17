Roofing materials ignited at Joliet building undergoing renovation

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a building fire on Cass Avenue Monday morning.

Crews were called to the scene at 224 E. Cass St. at 9:36 a.m. following a report of a “possible building fire,” according to a fire department news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the three-story building had “thick black smoke” coming from the roof, the release said.

After accessing the roof, firefighters found roofing materials for an ongoing renovation actively burning on top of the building and extinguished them, the release said.

Crews conducted a search of the building to ensure no fires had extended into the building and discovered no further burning or damage, the release said.

Due to the ongoing renovations, the building was completely unoccupied at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, the release said.

Crews left the scene in less than an hour from the time they arrived. No cause of the fire has been reported.