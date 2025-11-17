Joliet Rotary raffle helping out local Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Joliet recently received a $40,000 grant from the Rotary Club of Joliet to renovate the swimming pool wall at Boys & Girls Club of Joliet. (Photo provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet)

The Rotary Club of Joliet’s 2025 cash raffle raised $65,700.

These funds will benefit the renovation of the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet’s swimming pool exterior wall and other charities, according to the Rotary Club of Joliet’s website.

The Rotary Club’s efforts typically raise about $60,000 each year.

Tracy Simons, raffle chair, said a $40,000 grant will be awarded to the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet after the winnings are paid out.

The grant will help fund renovation of the club’s Eastern Avenue swimming pool wall, which is in “dire need of repair,” Simons said.

The wall is “currently boarded up, with deteriorating wood, glass panels and framing beyond repair,” Simons said. “Renovation of the wall will enhance energy efficiency, natural lighting and community aesthetics, and provide a strong barrier to potential vandalism and inclement weather, benefiting 250 club members who use the pool as well as the community.“

The Rotary Club of Joliet also donated $25,000 in 2021 to help restore the pool for swim lessons and $14,664 in 2017 to make improvements to the club’s staircases. In 2010, the Joliet Rotary funded a new gym floor, Simons said.

The remaining 2025 raffle funds will support other local and international charities “that improve lives and create a better world,” Simons said.

Building upgrades

Chantel Gamboa, CEO and executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet, said she is “overwhelmed” that the Rotary Club chose the Boys & Girls Club to receive this major grant.

Chantel Gamboa, CEO and executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet, poses for a photo Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Along with addressing safety concerns, ensuring the club looks “warm and inviting” is important to participants’ emotional health since some of the youth come from traumatic backgrounds, Gamboa said.

“They don’t always have spaces that are conducive to learning, that are safe,” Gamboa said. “And we are doing our best to provide that for them.”

Mark Inserra, Rotary Club of Joliet member and Boys & Girls Club of Joliet board member, said a longtime pool supporter also donated $50,000 toward the renovation project, which is expected to cost a total of $130,000.

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow and Joliet Mayor Jerry D'Arcy each donated $10,000 toward operations and maintenance expenses of the Olympic-sized pool at the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

“So, we could still use some help,” Inserra said.

Inserra said the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet was just kicking off its Brick by Brick capital improvement plan, which included a long-term tuckpointing plan, when the Rotary grant was awarded.

The club created a plan for upgrading the building, starting with completely renovating all bathrooms, locker rooms and showers, Inserra said.

“Unfortunately, upon inspection, we were surprised to be advised we had a major problem that should be fixed sooner than later,” Inserra said. “The Clinton Street exterior wall is so bad. We are rushing to complete the work before winter hits.”

Inserra said the cost of $100,000 for the wall ”puts a damper on internal improvements.”

“But we shall prevail,” Inserra said.

Inserra said Bret Mitchell is the architect managing the pool wall project design and build. Rich Berti of RJ Berti Construction helped create the building plan and initiate the tuckpointing project, he added.

The club has the permit from the city of Joliet for the wall, Inserra said. It hopes to complete the wall this year, contingent on the weather, he added.

The overall goal is to complete pool renovations by May.

“We want to look our best for the Route 66 100-year celebration,” Inserra said.

The club building is a former synagogue and is more than 100 years old, Inserra said.

This rendering from the 1920s shows the current building for the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet when it was a synagogue. (Rendering provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet)

“The pool building was an addition in 1968,” Inserra said. “It was quite state-of-the art back then, and Olympic size.”

And in 2024, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy each donated $10,000 to operate and maintain the club’s 12-foot, Olympic-sized pool.

Glasgow previously said the pool helps kids build their self-esteem, confidence and networks of people who will “help them succeed later on in life.”

“Having this outlet to go to the pool, have fun for the day, get educational opportunities there keeps them off the street,” Glasgow previously said. “And then that opens up doors for them down the road.”

To donate to the Brick by Brick fund, visit the events tab at bgcjoliet.com.

Winners of Rotary Club of Joliet’s annual cash raffle

• $10,000: Linda Pierzechalski

• $1,000: Stephanie Gray, Rod Rospolich, Scott Segobiano and team, Rhonda Tordai, Kathy Zydek

• $500: Karen Purze, Damon Zdunich

Grant applications for 2026’s cash raffle proceeds will be available next summer at jolietrotary.com.