Joliet man arrested following stabbing

A Joliet man was arrested following a stabbing that took place early Sunday morning.

Luis Martinez-Torres, 36, is charged with aggravated battery, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting a peace officer, according to news release from the Joliet Police Department.

At 1:15 a.m. Nov. 16, Joliet police responded to the area of Collins Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of stabbing, according to the release.

Officers found a 43-year-old man with a minor non-life-threatening stab wound in his lower back, according to the release.

The Joliet Fire Department transported the victim to Silver Cross Hospital, according to the release.

While investigating the stabbing, Joliet police identified Martinez-Torres as the suspect and learned he was at an address in the 400 block of Chase Avenue, according to the release.

Joliet police said they located Martinez-Torres at that address, but Martinez-Torres allegedly refused officers’ repeated commands to stand and leave the house.

Joliet police and removed Martinez-Torres from the house as he continued to resist, according to the release.

After police secured Martinez-Torres, he was transported to the Joliet Police Department, processed and then transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, according to the release.