Celebrate nature this holiday season with gifts from Will County forest district

Holiday T-shirts for yourself and loved ones are available through the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Proceeds benefit The Nature Foundation of Will County. (Photo provided by the Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Start your holiday shopping now while giving back to nature.

Give gifts that celebrate nature this holiday season with Forest Preserve merchandise fromOutsiderThreads.com.

The more you spend, the more you save; spend $50 to get 20% off or spend $100 to receive 25% off your total purchase, according to the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Proceeds from every forest preserve district merchandise purchase benefit The Nature Foundation of Will County, which supports the district’s preservation, conservation, education and recreation efforts.

“Your holiday spending will have twice the impact – happy gift recipients and more money for nature," the forest district stated.