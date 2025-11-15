Joliet Rotary hosting Merry Merry Margarita 2 fundraiser

Rotary member buttons sit at a check-in table at a luncheon to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the Rotary Club at Jacob Henry Mansion on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Tickets are now available for the Rotary Club of Joliet’s “Merry Merry Margarita 2″ fundraiser Dec. 13.

This fundraiser for people 21 and older will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. at St. Joe’s Park Center, 700 Theodore St. in Joliet.

Features include holiday hits and Caribbean rock tunes with Mr. Myers Band; “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” mango shrimp, key lime pie and “other tasty treats” by Bella Cucina Catering; Parrothead and Best Dressed contests; live and silent auctions; and a cash bar, according to the Rotary Club of Joliet website.

Over the past 112 years, the Rotary Club of Joliet has donated more than $1million in grants, scholarships and charitable support throughout the greater Joliet area and in Malawi, Africa, according to the website.

To purchase tickets and sponsorships, visit jolietrotary.com or send a check payable to Joliet Rotary #78 Charitable Trust, P.O. Box 225, Joliet, IL, 60434.

For more information, contact Rotarian Mike Rittof at 815-671-0550 or mrittof@gmail.com, or Rotarian Jane Hopkins at 815-274-1390 or jane.hopkins6450@gmail.com.