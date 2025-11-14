The Herald-News 2025-2026 girls basketball preview

Here’s a look at the upcoming 2025-2026 girls basketball season across the Herald-News area.

Head coach: Christopher Smith (13th season)

Last season: 21-11

Key returners: Sydney Dodd, G, jr.; Kennedy Williams, F, sr.; Skylar Wakefield, G, jr.

Key newcomers: A’Mya Simmons, G, jr.; Natalie Frempong, G, sr.

Worth noting: The Raiders bring back four of their five starters from last year and should be in good position for continued success in 2025. Dodd was the conference MVP last season and a third-team all-state selection. Williams and Wakefield were both all-conference selections, and Smith expressed excitement over the continued growth of Simmons. Frempong was a massive addition as a transfer after she was honorable mention all-state. That’s all to say this year’s team is poised for another standout season.

Head coach: Brad Schmitt (24th season)

Last season: 21-10

Key returners: Sydney Larson, G/F, sr.; Jori Tucker, G/F, sr.; Becca Hall, G, sr.; Laura Christopher, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Riley Walker, G, sr.; Calleigh Hamilton, G/F, sr.; Kyla Stark, G/F, jr.

Worth noting: Last season was a solid one for the Coalers, and there are four key contributors back, including Larson (6 ppg, all-conference). Tucker, Hall and Christopher will continue to be assets as well. Hamilton will be an inside presence, while Walker should contribute on defense. Stark will be asked to contribute as a scorer as well. There are four seniors gone from last year’s squad, but Coal City has successful players to build around.

Head coach: Max Sulzberger (4th season)

Last season: 20-13

Key returners: Ryan Bean, C, sr.; Mikayla Chambers, G, jr.; Sophie Buck, G, sr.; Makayla Wahl, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Addy Sulzberger, G/F, jr.; Cloe Gall, F, jr.; Olivia Buck, G, so.

Worth noting: It was a solid year for the Trojans, who boast a lot of returning experience and talent. Buck and Wahl enter their third season as starters. Chambers is in her third year as a starter too and was honorable mention all-state last season. Bean was a second team all-conference pick and has started all four years for Dwight. The Trojans replace three seniors from last year’s team, but Sulzberger expects the team to contend for a conference title with how deep its bench is.

Head coach: Kevin Ward (1st season)

Last season: 7-24

Key returners: Maddie Simms, F, sr.; Madison Wright, C, sr.

Worth noting: It was a rough comedown last season for GSW after a solid 2023 campaign. This year will see the Wildcats rotating two seniors with six underclassmen under first-year head coach Ward. Simms is back after averaging a double-double last season (11.6 points, 11.7 rebounds). She was a first team all-conference selection, broke her own school record for single-season rebounds (364) and is only 45 away from breaking the career record of 780 career rebounds. Wright is a returning starter who averaged 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Head coach: Matthew Adler (1st season)

Last season: 7-26

Key returners: Allie Lesters, G, sr.; Emma Birsa, F, jr.; Bre Zafra, G, sr.; Ryan Stobaugh, G, sr.; Symone Holman, G, sr.; Abby Dulinsky, G, jr.

Key newcomers: Gabby Gavin, G, jr.; Laylah Carroll, G, fr.; Emma Napier, G, fr.; Makensie Keltz, G, fr.

Worth noting: Joliet Catholic managed to win a postseason game last year with Adler as the lead assistant. Now he officially takes over as the head coach. Dulinsky has a chance to join the 1,000-point club this season, while Birsa and Lesters enjoyed success and will be expected to do even more. The Angels were very young last year and should be much-improved this winter.

Head coach: Laura Brumfiel (11th season)

Last season: 15-17

Key returners: Elena Moody, G, jr.; Melanie Tua Link, F, so.; Nevaeh Wright, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Ellie Fowler, G, sr.; Taniya Banks, G, jr.; Alexis Pedrosa, F, jr.; Malasia Chandler, F, jr.; Taneisha Robinson, F, sr.

Worth noting: 2024-25 was a smashing success for Central, as the Steelmen finished first in their division and won a regional contest. This year has the Steelmen poised for another strong season. Moody did the things that don’t show up on the stat sheet last year while still averaging five assists and six rebounds a game. Link was a starter as a freshman, while Wright was the Steelmen’s best player and one of the best in the area last year. The senior has scored over 1,000 points and averaged 22.1 ppg, 3.5 apg and 3.2 spg. The big key will be the return of Fowler, who averaged 16.2 ppg and 4.8 rpg her first two seasons before missing last year with an injury. All of that adds up to a lot of reason for optimism in downtown Joliet.

Head coach: Bre Blackmon (3rd season)

Last season: 6-22

Key returners: Jada Thompson, F/G, sr.; Natalie Clemente, C/SF, sr.; Maya Zanzola, SG, sr.; Temperance Jackson, C; sr.

Key newcomers: Keniya Foster, G, so.; Jemesa Watkins, G, so.; Niyonna Reddington, F, so.

Worth noting: It was a tough season for the Tigers, and now they’re tasked with replacing standout Makayla Chism. Still, they have four talented seniors, nicknamed “The Quad,” to lead the effort this year. Blackmon says the group will focus not just on wins and losses, but “Wisdoms and Lessons.” Blackmon referred to Foster as “crafty” and Watkins as having “kinetic fuel.” Reddington is expected to be a dynamic shooter. Blackmon expects the four seniors and those three sophomores to provide a solid balance, particularly in leadership.

Head coach: Tracy Rainey (10th season)

Last season: 15-13

Key returners: Mags Mikroulis, G, sr.; Vivian Antolak, G, jr.; Emma Barrett, F, sr.

Key newcomers: Claire Podrebarac, G, so.; Mia Spadafora, G, jr.; Gabby Radcliffe, G, so.; Mackenzie Strehlau, G, jr.

Worth noting: Coming off a 7-6 season in conference play, Lemont is poised for a competitive year. Mikroulis (7 ppg) and Antolak (5.5 ppg) return the most experience and offensive production. Rainey said, “Lemont enters the season with a strong mix of experienced returners and a talented group of freshmen and sophomores rounding out the varsity roster. The team plans to play an up-tempo style on both ends of the floor, using its athleticism and quickness to overcome a lack of size.”

Head coach: Dave Campanile (10th season)

Last season: 10-22

Key returners: Brooke Katzmann, G, sr.; Aubrey Birmingham, G, sr.; Olivia Gehrke, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Gianna Young, C, fr.; Jordan Cradduck. C, fr.

Worth noting: It was a rebuilding year for the Knights after winning three straight regional and conference titles from 2021-2024. Lincoln-Way Central will be looking to continue that build with four seniors, four juniors and a pair of 6-foot freshman. Katzmann had 121 assists and 77 steals last year. She, Birmingham and Gehrke are three-year varsity players. Campanile has 150 career wins at LWC. He said, “We will have an experienced core with those seniors who’ve been up since sophomore year, but also inexperience with a starting freshman. (We’ve) got some good groups coming up, so we are a ‘couple years away,’ as they say, from rebuilding the legacy of our previous championships. But these girls will compete in a tough schedule that we always play.”

Head coach: Jim Nair (8th season)

Last season: 20-13

Key returners: Emerson Nilsson, G, jr.; Kennedy Johnson, F, sr.; Ellie Guyette, G, jr.; Maddie Kelly, G, jr.

Key newcomers: Olivia King, G, jr.; Kaitlin Dykstra, G, jr.; Sam Hellrung, G, so.

Worth noting: It was a strong year for the Griffins in Year 8 for Jim Nair, and he’ll be looking to go out on a high note. The coach has announced this will be his last year before retiring from Lincoln-Way East. He has a group capable of putting on a show. Nair called Nilsson one of the best point guards in the area, while Johnson is an outstanding rebounder. Guyette and Kelly are capable scorers, while King, Dykstra and Hellrung should be contributors. Madison Zaremba will be out with an injury, but the pieces are there for a successful season.

Head coach: Ryan White (16th season)

Last season: 23-12

Key returners: Molly Finn, G, sr.; Mackenzie Roesner, G, jr.; Ava Tisch, G, sr.; Reagan McCracken, G, jr.

Key newcomer: Lucy Sheriff, G, fr.; Kacie Sheriff, G, fr.

Worth noting: The bad news for the Warriors is they’ll have to replace Caroline Smith, an outstanding starter from last year’s team who is now playing college volleyball for Drake. The good news is almost every other major contributor is back. Finn was one of the best all-around players in the area, averaging 12.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 2.5 steals with 81 3-pointers. Finn should also hit 1,000 career points early in the season. Roesner (8.5 ppg), Tisch (8.5 ppg) and McCracken (5.0 ppg) were all productive as well. The Sheriff sisters should see significant minutes. Replacing Smith’s size will be a challenge, but the Warriors should be poised to make another run.

Head coach: Darien Jacobs (4th season)

Last season: 28-5

Key returners: Laura Arstikaitis, G, sr.; Katie Peetz, F, jr.

Key newcomers: Elizabeth Carlson, G, fr.; Kassidy DeJager, F, fr.; Sophie Hynes, G, jr.

Worth noting: Last year was a breakout year for the Porters after a down 2023, but 2025 should be extremely bountiful. Arstikaitis is a future college player, while Peetz was an all-conference selection last season. Hynes started out last year strong before suffering a season-ending injury, so having her back will be a huge help. Carlson and DeJager should provide great depth. Graduating Alaina Peetz and Lucy Hynes from last year surely hurts, but there are enough pieces here that the Porters should have success.

Head coach: John Placher (2nd season)

Last season: 21-11

Key returners: Madelyn Kiper, G, sr; Kendall Thomas, G, sr.; Naya Carter, G, jr.

Key newcomers: Clare O’Brien, C, sr.

Worth noting: It was an outstanding year for the Indians, and there’s plenty of reason to believe this year will be just as good. It all starts with Kiper, a Kent State commit who averaged 19 points a game last year. A member of the Herald-News All-Area Team, a third team all-state selection and a conference MVP, Kiper could break the school scoring record this season. Additionally, Thomas is is a Lawrence College commit who averaged eight points a game last year. Carter averaged 10 points a game, while O’Brien was expected to play a huge role last season before an injury knocked her out. Placher expects Minooka to compete for conference, regional and sectional titles.

Head coach: Mike Lutz (2nd season)

Last season: 26-6

Key returners: Tessa Shannon, F, sr.; Lily Hansen, F, sr.; Alyssa Jepson, G, sr.; Brooke Thorson, G, sr.; Cami Pfeifer, G, jr.

Key newcomers: Kayle Maddux, G, sr.; Ava Petersen, G, so.; Maya Moore, F, so.; Peyton Zomoracz, G, jr.; Kennedy Ivy, F, jr.; Audrey Williams, F, jr.

Worth noting: It was an outstanding season for Morris, and while there are shoes to fill, there are also pieces to build around. Hansen was an all-conference player after averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds a game. Shnnon and Jepson were starters, while Thorson and Pfeifer played a lot of minutes. They’ll look to fill the open starting spots voided by the transfers of Landrie and Layken Callahan. Maddux is expected to play a significant role this year. The nonconference slate is much tougher this season with the hope that it will better prepare Morris for the postseason.

Head coach: Shawn Bean (2nd season)

Last season: 6-24

Key returners: Peyton Bisping, G, sr.; Mal Schroeder, G, sr.; Olivia Moe, G, jr.; Addison Brandau, F, sr.

Key newcomers: Payton Pape, G, fr.; Giana Pagliarulo, G, fr.

Worth noting: It was a rough year for the Blue Devils, but they should be in for more success this go-round. Bisping will be the leader after scoring 5.7 points a game with 52 assists and 56 steals on the year. Schroeder (5.8 ppg, 40 assists), Moe (5.1 ppg, 32 assists, 64 steals, 109 rebounds) and Brandau (4.5 ppg, 152 rebounds) are all seasoned after last year. Bean expects Pape and Pagliarulo to contribute heavily.

Head coach: Jason Held (2nd season)

Last season: 4-25

Key returners: Mia White, G, jr.; DeAnna Cooley , G/F, jr.; Maeve Carlton, F, jr.; Alyssa Link, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Ella Page, G, jr.; Madison Roberts, F/G, jr.; Emma Konieczny, C, so.; Alyssa Page, G, jr.

Worth noting: 2024 was a tough campaign for the Wildcats, but Held is hoping for significant improvement in 2025. White was averaging 8.6 points a game when she went down with an injury early last year. Cooley was the team MVP despite dealing with an ankle injury. The Pages should offer defensive help, while Konieczy will provide depth inside. The team remains young, but there’s a bit more experience this season, and the energy is high. Held said there’s an excitement in the building that he hopes will translate to the court once the season starts.

Head coach: Anthony Waznonis (12th season)

Last season: 5-26

Key returners: Gianna Thompson, G, jr.; Emma Rodgers, F, jr.; Nini Ramos, G, so.; Chloe Oglesby, G, so.

Key newcomers: DiMora Shelton, F, sr.

Worth noting: It was a challenging season for the Bengals, but there’s reason to believe this year will be better. Thompson was an honorable mention all-conference selection after averaging 10.4 points a game. Rodgers (8.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg) was an all-conference pick, while Ramos and Oglesby are returning starters. Shelton played as a sophomore before taking last year off. Her return should boost things. Waznonis believes there will be a big step forward for Plainfield East this year.

Head coach: Brittany McWaine (second season)

Last season: 20-11

Worth noting: Plainfield North will be looking to post its second straight 20-win season and fourth over the past five years.

Head coach: Alana Warren (3rd season)

Last season: 14-17

Key returners: Layla Lesure, F/C, sr.; Zahira Edwards, G, jr.; Laniya Willis, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Makayla Hill, F, sr.

Worth noting: Lesure averaged a double-double last season with 11 points and 10 rebounds per game. Willis was a true threat at guard, averaging 11 points, three steals and four assists. Edwards was a reliable scorer at nine points a game. After losing in the regional semis last year, the Cougars should be in position to make it a touch further this year.

Head coach: Eileen Copenhaver (21st season)

Last season: 23-12

Key returners: Eilish Raines, F, sr.; Taylor Healy, F/C, jr; Kennady Kotowski, C, so.

Key newcomers: Landrie Callahan, G, sr. SR, Layken Callahan, G, jr.; Nina Herron, G, so.

Worth noting: The Celtics lost one of the program’s all-time greats in Molly Knight at the end of last season. The good news is, virtually everyone else is back for the Celtics from a team that made the sectional finals. What’s even better news is they added the 6-foot Landrie Callahan as a transfer from Morris. The senior is committed to Pepperdine for college and was an all-state selection last year. Add in the return of Healy (12.3 points, six rebounds per game), Raines (5.5 ppg) and Kotowski (6 ppg). Toss in Layken Callahan (two-time all-conference player), and Providence looks like a contender.

Head coach: Shelby Zwolinski (7th season)

Last season: 15-16

Key returners: Alyssa Wollenzien, G, jr; Gwen Stewart, G, sr.; Harlie Liebermann, F, jr; Morgan Toler, F, sr.

Key newcomers: Ana Smith, G, sr.; Skylar Wilkins, G, sr.; Atiana Hood, G, jr.; Brooklyn Gonzalez, G, jr.; Isabel Toller, G, jr.; Kamryn Wilkey, G, so.

Worth noting: Don’t let the overall record fool you – Reed-Custer made history last year. The Comets won a regional championship for the first time in 19 seasons and returns a pair of all-conference players in Wollenzien and Stewart. Wollenzien averaged 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 steals a game last season. Stewart (5.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.4 sprg), Liebermann (5.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and Toler (3.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg) should all only be better this year as well. With four returning starters and twice the roster size from last year, look for significant improvement from Reed-Custer.

Head coach: Devon Friend (2nd season)

Last season: 8-22

Key returners: Julissa Olague, G, so.

Key newcomers: Jon’Neice Akins, G, fr.; Aaliyah Adams, G, fr.

Worth noting: After going 28-4 two seasons ago, the Spartans fell on hard times last year. This will now be Year 2 of the rebuild, and while there remains a lot of youth, there’s also a lot of potential. Olague was a massive contributor last year and will be a team captain this year, serving in a leadership role alongside two freshmen expected to play big minutes. Friend called Adams “one of the most skilled players I’ve ever seen.” She’s the younger sister of Jada Johnson, who led the Spartans’ 28-4 squad. Akins will play the point guard position, and Friend singled out her basketball IQ as what sets her apart. While the Spartans will need some additional seasoning, the talent is there.

Head coach: Josh Myers (3rd season)

Last season: 25-9

Key returners: Tessa Krull, G, sr.; Graysen Provance, G, jr.; Emma Mino, F, jr.; Camryn Stecken, G, sr.

Key newcomers: Elsa Douglas, F, jr.; Gracie Smith, C, jr.; Piper Stenzel, G, jr.; Vivienne Cronkrite, G, jr.; Brynlee Hunt, F, so.; Kylee Rowley, G, so.; Marlie Lissy, G, fr.

Worth noting: From 17-15 in Myers’ first season to 25-9 in his second, the Irish are poised for another strong year. The downside is they have to replace six seniors from last year’s team. However, there’s a lot of talent back in Krull, Provance, Mino and Stecken. Unfortunately, they’ll also have to make due without Mino for much of the season, as she’s currently injured, though Myers hopes she’ll return for the second half of the year. There’s no shortage of players ready to step in until that time comes.

Head coach: Eric Dillon (9th season)

Last season: 20-10

Key returners: Sami Liaromatis, G, jr.; Taylor Stefancic, G, sr.; Melia Hincherick, F, sr.

Key newcomers: Nina Egizio, G, jr.; Keeley Walsh, G, jr.; Lexi Strohm, G, sr.

Worth noting: From 10-20 two years ago to 20-10 last year, the Wildcats had a complete turnaround with their first 20-win season since 1989. The return of Liaromatis is huge after she averaged 12 points, 7.2 boards and four steals a game and earned all-conference honors. Stefancic (4 ppg) and Hincherick (5.7 ppg) are also back after productive seasons. Egizio and Walsh averaged double figures in scoring for the JV team last year. Dillon said, “We are focused on continuing to get better and build off of some of last year’s success.”