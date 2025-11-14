Meetings will cover Southeast Sanitary District users moving onto Joliet system

A Joliet water tower is seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Will County officials will hold outreach meetings on Saturday and Tuesday with residents in the Southeast Joliet Sanitary District.

The city of Joliet is taking over the water and sewer system. The meetings will provide information on the process and next steps for residents in the district.

More than 850 households are served by the district, which covers an area of Joliet Township south of the city and on both sides of Illinois Route 53.

The meetings are at 10 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Both will be at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 104 E. Zarley Blvd. in Joliet.

The transfer to city of Joliet water service will take place on Feb. 1, according to a news release from the county.

“The meetings will include a summary of the transition history and the current status of the system, which has been impacted by several repair needs in recent years due to aging infrastructure,” according to the release. “The next steps of the transition will be discussed, including the latest information on next steps for residents.”

The meetings will include updates on the Sugar Run Creek Neighborhood Plan for infrastructure improvements.