Joliet hospital named 2026 Leader in Specialty Care

Healthgrades has named Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, a member of Prime Healthcare, a 2026 Leader in Specialty Care.

According to a news release from Prime Healthcare, this recognition is due to “exceptional clinical performance” and five-star ratings in four areas:

• hip fracture treatment for seven years in a row (2020 to 2026)

• carotid procedures for four years in a row (2023 to 2026)

• treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for two years in a row (2025 to 2026)

• coronary bypass surgery

Healthgrades annually evaluates risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more 30 common conditions and procedures at about 4,500 hospitals in the U.S., according to the release.

Healthgrades’ awards are “solely based on quality and patient outcomes,” according to the release.

Identifying the top-performing U.S. hospitals in key service areas helps patients “find high-quality care tailored to their specific needs,” Dr. Alana Biggers, medical adviser at Healthgrades, said in the release.

