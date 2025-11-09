Church holds ribbon cutting at Shorewood Trinity School

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Village Christian Church on Tuesday, Nov. 4.
The ribbon cutting took place from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Trinity Christian School, 901 Shorewood Drive, where the Shorewood campus of The Village meets.
The Village Christian Church is a non-denominational church with multiple locations: Shorewood, Minooka, Seneca, Coal City and online, according to The Village Christian Church website.
The church began on Oct. 17, 2004, at Minooka Junior High School after a team of 20 people from First Christian Church in Morris “stepped up to start The Village after church leaders challenged youth pastor Nate Ferguson, to plant a new church, according to the website.
More than 1,000 call The village their church home, according to the website.
For more information, visit thevillagechristianchurch.com.
