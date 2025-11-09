Church holds ribbon cutting at Shorewood Trinity School

The sign for Trinity Christian School is seen Sunday, October 19, 2025, in Shorewood. (Denise Unland)

The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Village Christian Church on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

The ribbon cutting took place from 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Trinity Christian School, 901 Shorewood Drive, where the Shorewood campus of The Village meets.

The Village Christian Church is a non-denominational church with multiple locations: Shorewood, Minooka, Seneca, Coal City and online, according to The Village Christian Church website.

The church began on Oct. 17, 2004, at Minooka Junior High School after a team of 20 people from First Christian Church in Morris “stepped up to start The Village after church leaders challenged youth pastor Nate Ferguson, to plant a new church, according to the website.

More than 1,000 call The village their church home, according to the website.

For more information, visit thevillagechristianchurch.com.