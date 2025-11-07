‘We had a line out the door’ - Counties look to meet need for assistance on energy costs

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides heat, gas, propane, and electricity assistance to eligible households that have a 30-day gross income that is at or below 60% of the state median income which is $6,407 for a family of four. (Oleg-Shelomentsev.ru/Oleg Shelomentsev - stock.adobe.com)

At least for now, despite the uncertainty associated with the federal government shutdown, local agenices are continuing to accept applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“Right now, we are still able to serve clients – at least until mid-December – thanks to some carry over funds and state funding,” said Michelle Allen, the executive director of the Will County Center for Community Concerns.

“We are trying to tell anyone who has a disconnection notice to come in right away,” she said, “so that they are not waiting until mid- to end of December and we don’t know what is going to happen at that point.”

This year, Allen said, the first few days of the program, “we had a line out the door.”

There have been times the Will County nonprofit that is tasked with administering the state-funded LIHEAP program locally had to close the walk-in list for that day, she said.

Will County Center for Community Concerns as seen in January 2022 (Denise Unland)

The program provides heat, gas, propane, and electricity assistance to eligible households that have a 30-day gross income that is at or below 60% of the state median income which is $6,407 for a family of four.

Applications for the program opened statewide Oct. 1, first to seniors, households with disabled members, and families with children under age 5.

Since Nov. 1, the program has now opened up to anyone whose income falls below a certain threshold.

In the previous LIHEAP program cycle in Will County, almost $6 million was paid to help 8,938 households with their gas and electric bills.

The Kendall County Health Department services both Kendall and Grundy counties for “community action services” including the LIHEAP program.

In the 2024-25 LIHEAP program year, the Kendall County Health Department received 2,447 applications for energy assistance. Since Oct. 1, the program has served 650.

Kendall County Health Department Director RaeAnn VanGundy addresses the Kendall County Board in 2022. (Mark Foster)

This year, thanks to a change in the state requirements for the programs, applicants to the LIHEAP program may apply over the phone, said RaeAnn VanGundy, executive director/ public health administrator at the Kendall County Health Department.

As a result, she said, they are seeing an increase in the number of applicants this year.

“People don’t have to come to us or one of our outreach sites in Grundy,” VanGundy said.

Illinois was able get the LIHEAP program going this fall, through a partnership between Gov. JB Pritzker’s office and the state Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, who is leveraging both state and federal funds to help Illinois families access and afford home energy assistance and other essential services, said Eliza Glezer, assistant deputy director of communications for DCEO.

Moving forward, Glezer said that due to state energy assistance funding, Illinois can likely continue serving clients through November, but the program will begin to see an impact the longer the federal shutdown continues.

To date, more than 90,000 LIHEAP applications were taken statewide for the 2025-26 program year, she said.

Low energy funding assistance was provided to 341,303 Illinois households during the 2024-25 program year.

Applications are being taken on a first come first serve basis through Aug. 15, 2026, or until funds are exhausted.